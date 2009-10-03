NAPALM DEATH: annunciato il nuovo album ''Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism''

|
La storica formazione inglese Napalm Death ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 18 settembre dalla Century Media Records.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Russ Russell mentre l'artwork è a cura di Frode Sylthe.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Fuck the Factoid
2. Backlash Just Because
3. That Curse of Being in Thrall
4. Contagion
5. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre
6. Invigorating Clutch
7. Zero Gravitas Chamber
8. Fluxing of the Muscle
9. Amoral
10. Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism
11. Acting in Gouged Faith
12. A Bellyful of Salt and Spleen
Il primo singolo sarà disponibile il prossimo 24 luglio.