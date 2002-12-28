     
 
LACUNA COIL: disponibile il nuovo singolo
20/04/2024 - 09:26 (104 letture)

Wingo
Sabato 20 Aprile 2024, 11.53.27
4
Buon pezzo in linea con la loro produzione degli ultimi anni preferivo però i vecchi Lacuna coil inoltre Andrea che canta in growl non riesco a reggerlo era molto meglio quando cantava pulito. Diciamo che le atmosfere che rendevano unici i Lacuna si sono un po\' perse purtroppo.
FraA
Sabato 20 Aprile 2024, 11.46.37
3
Bellissssima canzone, anche se ho trovato inutile il feat. con la Costello. Perché la sua voce non aggiunge nulla al tutto (potevano far cantare Andrea in pulito). Spero nell\'album ci sia una versione senza feat. e che questa sia solo un\'esclusiva per il tour in Nord America.
Tino
Sabato 20 Aprile 2024, 11.10.19
2
Gran pezzo. Sempre ottimi
Indigo
Sabato 20 Aprile 2024, 9.56.24
1
Finalmente un nuovo singolo! Molto nu metal-oriented e per me superiore a Never Dawn.
08/09/2023
Live Report
MEGADETH + LACUNA COIL + KATATONIA + MESSA
AMA Music Festival, Romano D’Ezzelino (VI), 27/08/2023
11/08/2023
Live Report
LACUNA COIL
Villa Bellini, Catania, 04/08/2023
02/05/2023
Intervista
LACUNA COIL
Bactrim, nerd e videogiochi
09/07/2022
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + MOONLIGHT HAZE
Rugby Sound Festival - Parco Isola Fluviale del Castello, Legnano (MI), 30/06/2022
16/11/2017
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + WEEPING SILENCE + DECLINE THE FALL
Aria Complex, Iklin, Malta, 10/11/2017
29/11/2016
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + FOREVER STILL + GENUS ORDINIS DEI
Palatenda, Pordenone, 26/11/2016
26/11/2014
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + MOTIONLESS IN WHITE + DEVILMENT
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 21/11/2014
12/07/2014
Intervista
LACUNA COIL
Tra musica, bus, arancini e pignolata
26/06/2014
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + THE LAST FIGHT + NIGGARADIO
Le Capannine, Catania, 21/06/2014
13/02/07
Intervista
LACUNA COIL
Parla Andrea
10/04/2004
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + NODE
Motion, Zingonia, 27/03/2004
28/12/2002
Intervista
LACUNA COIL
Parla Cristina Scabbia
 
20/04/2024 - 09:26
LACUNA COIL: disponibile il nuovo singolo
28/07/2023 - 18:20
LACUNA COIL: i dettagli del concerto presso Villa Bellini a Catania
03/06/2023 - 18:08
LACUNA COIL: ascolta l'inedita ''Never Dawn''
09/05/2023 - 10:04
LACUNA COIL: una data gratuita a Imola
13/04/2023 - 09:23
MEGADETH: una data in Italia con Lacuna Coil, Messa e Katatonia
05/12/2022 - 11:42
LACUNA COIL: al lavoro su un nuovo album a partire da gennaio
17/09/2022 - 11:20
LACUNA COIL: ascolta ''Swamped XX'' dalla nuova versione di ''Comalies''
20/07/2022 - 00:06
LACUNA COIL: guarda la clip di ''Tightrope XX'' da ''Comalies XX''
16/07/2022 - 10:39
LACUNA COIL: ''Comalies'' uscirà in una nuova versione per il ventennale
10/05/2022 - 09:38
LACUNA COIL: un concerto con tutto ''Comalies'' a Milano
