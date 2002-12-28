LACUNA COIL: disponibile il nuovo singolo

|
Attraverso il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di In the Mean Time, brano dei Lacuna Coil - con la partecipazione di Ash Costello - e loro nuovo singolo uscito nella giornata di ieri sui loro canali social.
“In The Mean Time is a reflection on how much our society has generally ‘lost the plot’. We are living in really mean times filled with unhappy people: lonely, anxious, depressed, destructive. The pressure that crushes from the outside doesn't allow to see things with the right clarity. This song is like group therapy: not a lamentation but acceptance that once broken, it’s hard to put oneself back together again. We need to take our mind off all the inescapable toxicity and find that there’s so much more to this life… and know that in the meantime, everything cannot be aligned. We invited Ash Costello to feature on the track and we're thrilled she came on board adding exactly what we needed for this song with her warm voice and charisma.” Lacuna Coil , March 2024