LACUNA COIL: disponibile il nuovo singolo

20/04/2024 - 09:26 (104 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 4 Buon pezzo in linea con la loro produzione degli ultimi anni preferivo però i vecchi Lacuna coil inoltre Andrea che canta in growl non riesco a reggerlo era molto meglio quando cantava pulito. Diciamo che le atmosfere che rendevano unici i Lacuna si sono un po\' perse purtroppo. 3 Bellissssima canzone, anche se ho trovato inutile il feat. con la Costello. Perché la sua voce non aggiunge nulla al tutto (potevano far cantare Andrea in pulito). Spero nell\'album ci sia una versione senza feat. e che questa sia solo un\'esclusiva per il tour in Nord America. 2 Gran pezzo. Sempre ottimi 1 Finalmente un nuovo singolo! Molto nu metal-oriented e per me superiore a Never Dawn.