MACHINE HEAD: online il lyric video della nuova ‘‘Bulletproof’’

I Machine Head
hanno pubblicato lo scorso 17 giugno 2020 il nuovo singolo Civil Unrest
, i cui dettagli sono stati comunicati qui
.
Se per Stop the Bleeding
, “lato A” del singolo, era già stato pubblicato un video ufficiale (visibile al link indicato sopra), il “lato B” Bulletproof
ne era ancora sprovvisto.
Pertanto, la band guidata da Robb Flynn
ha reso disponibile sul proprio canale YouTube ufficiale il lyric video ufficiale del brano, il quale è visibile in fondo alla pagina.
Queste le dichiarazioni del chitarrista e cantante, che ha scritto il testo della canzone:”The lyrics for 'Bulletproof' were finished in the aftermath of not only the Ahmaud Arbery murder at the hands of white supremacist, but everything twisting out of control in our world. The isolation and craziness of the pandemic, the lockdown protesters storming government buildings with AR-15‘s, as well as the blatant lies and conspiracies pouring out of our political leaders mouths, hour by hour, day after day.”