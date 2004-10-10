NECRODEATH: ''Storytellers of Lies'' è il primo estratto dall'ultimo album ''Arimortis''

|
Dopo aver diffuso i dettagli
di Arimortis
, i nostrani Necrodeath
hanno diffuso il primo estratto dal disco ovvero Storytellers of Lies
. “Storytellers of Lies” is a pure thrash track, fast and immediate, reminiscent of the classic Necrodeath sound from the very first note.
The lyrics, highly provocative, are a clear denunciation of the music business world. These storytellers, in exchange for money, offer you nothing but the false hope of stepping onto a stage you will never see...
Ricordiamo che Arimortis
sarà l'ultimo album del gruppo e verrà pubblicato il 25 gennaio 2025 tramite Time To Kill Records
.