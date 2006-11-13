KREATOR: in arrivo la ristampa dei primi quattro dischi

Come già avvenuto recentemente per i Voivod
, la rinata Noise Records
ha lanciato una campagna di ristampa dei primi quattro dischi degli storici thrasher tedeschi Kreator
, i quali saranno rimasterizzati e conterrano diversi bonus.
Ecco i dettagli delle ristampe:Endless Pain
disponibile in formato doppio LP, CD e digitaleEndless Pain
Total Death
Storm of the Beast
Tormentor
Son of Evil
Flag of Hate
Cry War
Bonebreaker
Living in Fear
Dying Victims
Satan’s Day (Blitzkrieg Demo)
Messenger from Burning Hell (Blitzkrieg Demo)
Armies of Hell (End of the Word Demo)
Tormentor (End of the Word Demo)
Cry War (End of the Word Demo)
Bonebreaker (End of the Word Demo)Pleasure To Kill
disponibile in formato doppio LP, CD e digitale:Choir of the Damned
Ripping Corpse
Death Is Your Saviour
Pleasure to Kill
Riot of Violence
The Pestilence
Carrion
Command of the Blade
Under the Guillotine
Flag of Hate (Flag Of Hate EP)
Take Their Lives (Flag Of Hate EP)
Awakening of the Gods (Flag Of Hate EP)Terrible Certainty
disponibile in formato doppio LP, doppio CD e digitaleCD 1:
Blind Faith
Storming with Menace
Terrible Certainty
As the World Burns
Toxic Trace
No Escape
One of Us
Behind the Mirror
CD 2:
Impossible to Cure (Out Of The Dark…Into The Light EP)
Lambs to the Slaughter (Out Of The Dark…Into The Light EP)
Terrible Certainty (live)
Riot of Violence (live)
Awakening of the Gods (live)
Flag of Hate (live)
Love Us or Hate Us (live)
Behind the Mirror (live)Extreme Aggression
disponibile in formato triplo LP, doppio CD e digitaleCD 1:
Extreme Aggression
No Reason to Exist
Love Us or Hate Us
Stream of Consciousness
Some Pain Will Last
Betrayer
Don’t Trust
Bringer of Torture
Fatal Energy
CD 2:
Some Pain Will Last (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Extreme Aggression (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Under the Guillotine (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Toxic Trace (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Bringer of Torture (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Pleasure to Kill (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Flag of Hate (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Terrible Certainty (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Riot of Violence (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Love Us or Hate Us (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Behind the Mirror (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Betrayer (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Awakening of the Gods (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Tormentor (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Le ristampe saranno pubblicate il 26 e sono pre-ordinabili a questo link
Ringraziamo l'utente del nostro forum nonchalance
per la segnalazione.