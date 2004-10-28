     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Floor Jansen
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/11/22
WHIRLWIND
1714

25/11/22
ANIMALS AS LEADERS
Parrhesia

25/11/22
WITCHMASTER
Kaźń

25/11/22
BLUE RUIN
Hooligans Happy Hour

25/11/22
ELDER
Innate Passage

25/11/22
LEATHER
We Are the Chosen

25/11/22
KRELL
Deserts

25/11/22
HIGH COMMAND
Eclipse of the Dual Moons

25/11/22
OFDRYKKJA
After the Storm

25/11/22
SIRRUSH
Molon Labe

CONCERTI

19/11/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/11/22
SMASH INTO PIECES + DREAM POP
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

22/11/22
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

24/11/22
FINNTROLL + SKÁLMÖLD
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

24/11/22
POWERWOLF + DRAGONFORCE + WARKINGS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/11/22
FINNTROLL + SKÁLMÖLD
LARGO VENUE – ROMA

25/11/22
ALTER BRIDGE + HALESTORM + MAMMOTH WVH
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

26/11/22
FINNTROLL + SKÁLMÖLD
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/11/22
DESTRAGE
VIDIA CLUB- CESENA

26/11/22
DEV DEATH FEST
TPO - BOLOGNA
NIGHTWISH: Floor Jansen comunica la propria guarigione dal cancro
18/11/2022 - 20:45 (86 letture)

fasanez
Venerdì 18 Novembre 2022, 23.27.09
3
Bene, grande Floor!
progster78
Venerdì 18 Novembre 2022, 21.36.15
2
Ottima notizia!
Tino
Venerdì 18 Novembre 2022, 21.15.46
1
Bella notizia
RECENSIONI
s.v.
84
67
82
s.v.
76
65
65
88
84
86
90
85
76
ARTICOLI
10/12/2016
Intervista
NIGHTWISH
Questo è ciò che siamo oggi
16/09/2016
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + TEMPERANCE
Palabam, Mantova, 12/09/2016
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
01/05/2012
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + BATTLE BEAST + EKLIPSE
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 25/04/2012
06/12/2011
Intervista
NIGHTWISH
Finlandia? Italia? La passione è sempre quella
13/11/2004
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + SONATA ARCTICA
Mazda Palace, Milano, 28/10/2004
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/11/2022 - 20:45
NIGHTWISH: Floor Jansen comunica la propria guarigione dal cancro
26/10/2022 - 17:31
NIGHTWISH: il comunicato di Floor Jansen sulle sue condizioni di salute
08/10/2022 - 09:13
NIGHTWISH: in arrivo la tour edition di ''Human // Nature'', guarda il live video di ''Noise''
22/08/2022 - 00:02
NIGHTWISH: Jukka Koskinen è ufficialmente il nuovo bassista
04/08/2022 - 15:50
NIGHTWISH: in studio di registrazione nel 2023
03/03/2022 - 11:33
NIGHTWISH: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
23/11/2021 - 10:30
NIGHTWISH: le nuove date del tour europeo 2022
22/10/2021 - 11:24
NIGHTWISH: ulteriore rinvio parziale del tour europeo
29/09/2021 - 22:44
THE BIG DEAL: online la cover di ''Amaranthe'' dei Nightwish
28/05/2021 - 23:00
NIGHTWISH: svelano il sostituto di Marko Hietala
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/11/2022 - 21:28
BLUE RUIN: disponibile un nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco
18/11/2022 - 21:20
LOUDNESS: ecco la clip ufficiale di ''Tengoku No Tobira (Heaven's Door)
18/11/2022 - 21:14
GAUPA: online ''Exoskeleton'' dal nuovo album
18/11/2022 - 21:05
NYTT LAND: presentano il brano ''The Blues of Ragnarok''
18/11/2022 - 20:56
ENSLAVED: i dettagli di ''Heimdal'' e il video di ''Congelia''
18/11/2022 - 10:16
JETHRO TULL: completati i lavori sul seguito di ''The Zealot Gene''
18/11/2022 - 10:19
HEIDEVOLK: rivelano i dettagli del nuovo album ''Wederkeer'' in arrivo a febbraio
18/11/2022 - 10:07
JOURS PALES: ascolta il nuovo singolo da ''Tensions''
18/11/2022 - 10:10
WOLVES AT THE GATE: pubblicano il nuovo EP ''Lowborn'', ascolta ''O Holy Night''
18/11/2022 - 10:02
BLACK VEIL BRIDES: online la clip di ''Devil'' dall'ultimo EP
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     