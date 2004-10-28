NIGHTWISH: Floor Jansen comunica la propria guarigione dal cancro

|
La cantante dei Nightwish Floor Jansen ha pubblicato, attraverso i propri canali social, un breve post dove racconta la propria guarigione dal cancro che la aveva colpita poche settimane fa e che l'aveva costretta all'operazione.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue parole:
Great news! I am cancer free 🤩 The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread! I’ll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out.
I’m getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful! I’m not back to a 100% but I have no doubt the shows will give me the power push I need to rock with all of you on the upcoming European tour 🤘🏻
Thank you for your amazing support and well wishes 🙏🏻🙏🏻