25/04/25
BROTHER FIRETRIBE
Number One [EP]

25/04/25
GHOST
Skeletá

25/04/25
HAEMORRHAGE
Opera Medica

25/04/25
THE GREAT SEA
Noble Art of Desolation

25/04/25
AEONYZHAR
The Profane Era

25/04/25
COSMIC CATHEDRAL
Deep Water

25/04/25
VENATOR
Psychodrome

25/04/25
VOLAND
The Grieving Fields

25/04/25
HAREM SCAREM
Chasing Euphoria

25/04/25
CHANGELING
Changeling

24/04/25
DELTA SLEEP
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

25/04/25
SWALLOW THE SUN
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

25/04/25
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

25/04/25
DELTA SLEEP
INIT RCCB, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA (CASAL BERTONE)

26/04/25
RHAPSODY OF FIRE
AUDITORIUM DI MILANO FONDAZIONE CARIPLO, LARGO GUSTAV MAHLER - MILANO

26/04/25
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

26/04/25
DELTA SLEEP
CORTE DEI MIRACOLI, VIA ROMA 56 - SIENA

26/04/25
HEAVY LUNGS + LA CRISI + IRMA
BLOOM- MEZZAGO (MB)

26/04/25
NORTHERN DARKNESS FEST
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

27/04/25
HEILUNG
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO
ALICE COOPER: il nuovo album ''The Revenge of Alice Cooper'' con la formazione originale
22/04/2025 - 11:50

Testamatta ride
Martedì 22 Aprile 2025, 15.15.49
4
Fantastico! Grande zio Alice. Moriremo così...
Rain aka Area
Martedì 22 Aprile 2025, 15.11.35
3
Ritorna la Alice Cooper band insomma... comunque sono già passati due anni da Road... wow
Metal Maniac
Martedì 22 Aprile 2025, 14.15.14
2
La copertina è molto \"Rob Zombesca\"...
progster78
Martedì 22 Aprile 2025, 14.02.55
1
Leggo Robby Krieger e mi emoziono non poco.Grande Mr. Furnier!
08/07/2022
Live Report
ALICE COOPER + MICHAEL MONROE
Alcatraz Club, Milano (MI), 29/06/2022
06/12/2017
Live Report
ALICE COOPER
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 30/11/2017
18/10/2011
Live Report
ALICE COOPER + THE TREATMENT
Gran Teatro Geox, Padova, 13/10/2011
 
