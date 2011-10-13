ALICE COOPER: il nuovo album ''The Revenge of Alice Cooper'' con la formazione originale

|
Alice Cooper pubblicherà il nuovo album The Revenge of Alice Cooper il 25 luglio 2025 tramite earMUSIC. Nell'album ci saranno i membri originali Michael Bruce, il bassista Dennis Dunaway e il batterista Neal Smith. Inoltre la release conterrà un brano con un riff composto dall'altro membro originale del gruppo Glen Buxton deceduto nel 1997.
La release è stata prodotta da Bob Ezrin e nel brano Black Mamba ci sarà come ospite Robby Krieger (The Doors).
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Black Mamba
02. Wild Ones
03. Up All Night
04. Kill The Flies
05. One Night Stand
06. Blood On The Sun
07. Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams
08. Famous Face
09. Money Screams
10. What A Syd
11. Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues
12. What Happened To You
13. I Ain’t Done Wrong
14. See You On The Other Side
15. Return of the Spiders 2025 (bonus track)
16. Titanic Overunderture (bonus track)