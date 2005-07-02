JUDAS PRIEST: Glenn Tipton suonerà nel nuovo album

|
In una recente intervista rilasciata a sito spagnolo Mariskal Rock, il cantante dei Judas Priest Rob Haldford ha confermato che il chitarrista Glenn Tipton sarà presente nel prossimo album della band.
Ricordiamo che il musicista è stato costretto ad abbandonare i tour del gruppo nel 2018 a causa del morbo di Parkison.
Qui la dichiarazione:
There's ways of doing this. Glenn can still play the guitar. He plays it differently, but he can still play. He walked out with us on Bloodstock recently [and played] Metal Gods, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight, I think it was. He can play. So he'll be on this next album. Whatever work he does, he's valuable – really important.
Rimaniamo in attesa dei dettagli del diciannovesimo disco della band.