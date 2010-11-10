SODOM: i dettagli della raccolta ''40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom''

|
I thrasher Sodom pubblicheranno, il prossimo 28 ottobre tramite SPV/Steamhammer, la raccolta celebrativa 40 Years At War-The Greatest Hell Of Sodom. Si tratta di una release dove la band reinterpreta brani estratti da tutti gli album della band e sarà disponibile in CD, LP e LP limitato.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Eliran Kantor mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sepulchral Voice
2. After The Deluge
3. Electrocution
4. Baptism Of Fire
5. Better Off Dead
6. Body Parts
7. Jabba The Hut
8. Gathering Of Minds
9. That’s What An Unknown Killer Diarized
10. Book Burning
11. Genocide
12. City Of God
13. Ashes To Ashes
14. In War And Pieces
15. S.O.D.O.M.
16. Caligula
17. Euthanasia
18. Equinox (esclusiva nella versione musicassetta contenuta nel box set)
Tracklist bonus CD – contenuta nel box set:
1. 1982
2. Witching Metal
3. Victims Of Death
4. Let’s Fight In The Darkness Of Hell