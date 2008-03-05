MEGADETH: in fase di registrazione le parti di basso e batteria del nuovo album

I Megadeth
avevano annunciato
l’inizio dei lavori sul seguito di Dystopia
del 2016 tramite la diffusione di foto dello storico frontman Dave Mustaine
al lavoro sulla registrazione di parti vocali per il nuovo disco in studio.
Recentemente invece, David Ellefson
ha rivelato di essere stato in studio di registrazione a Nashville (Tennessee) la scorsa settimana per registrare con il batterista Dirk Verbeuren
le parti di basso e batteria dell’album.
Di seguito la dichiarazione originale di Ellefson
:"Recording happens in various stages. First, the basic tracks, which, for us, is bass and drums. And then the rhythm guitars, and then starting to put some vocals down and solos and all the embellishments of extra guitars and whatever layers of melody and stuff. The main thing, the first thing we wanted to get done was drums and bass, so me and Dirk were working on that this last week. So, look, it's underway. I think that's the good news now — the album is officially underway. We've been writing it since late 2017 — our last show was in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in November of 2017. And then the intention from there was just to get started composing. But it's on its way — the ship is sailing, which is great.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.