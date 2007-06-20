MOTORHEAD: i dettagli del live album ''We Play Rock 'N' Roll - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07''

|
Il 16 giugno 2023 verrà pubblicato dalla BMG We Play Rock 'N' Roll: Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07, nuovo live album dei Motörhead.
Il disco immortala il concerto tenutosi durante il Kiss of Death Tour presso l'Auditorium Stravinski (Montreux, Svizzera) il 7 luglio 2007.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Snaggletooth
02. Stay Clean
03. Be My Baby
04. Killers
05. Metropolis
06. Over the Top
07. One Night Stand
08. I Got Mine
09. In the Name of Tragedy
10. Sword of Glory
11. Rosalie
12. Sacrifice
13. Just 'Cos You Got the Power
14. Going to Brazil
15. Killed by Death
16. Iron Fist
17. Whorehouse Blues
18. Ace of Spades
19. Overkill
Di seguito trovate la cover di Rosalie dei Thin Lizzy, scelta come primo singolo promozionale: