     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del live album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/04/23
GLEN MATLOCK
Consequences Coming

27/04/23
TERAMAZE
Dalla Volta

28/04/23
HAMMERFALL
Crimson Thunder - 20 Years Anniversary Edition

28/04/23
MAJESTY
Back to Attack

28/04/23
LUNAR CHAMBER
Shambhallic Vibrations

28/04/23
CADAVERIC CREMATORIUM
Zombology

28/04/23
FIRES IN THE DISTANCE
Air Not Meant For Us

28/04/23
TARCHON FIST
The Flame Still Burns

28/04/23
ICED EARTH
I Walk Among You

28/04/23
ICED EARTH
Hellrider

CONCERTI

26/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO AUGUSTEO - NAPOLI

28/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

28/04/23
ROGER WATERS
UNIPOL ARENA - CASALECCHIO DI RENO (BO)

28/04/23
MARILLION
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

29/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE - ROMA

29/04/23
TIVOLI METAL FEST
DISSESTO CULT - Tivoli (RM)

30/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO VERSI - FIRENZE

30/04/23
WRF FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/05/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO EUROPAUDITORIUM - BOLOGNA

03/05/23
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT + FANGE + SYK + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
MOTORHEAD: i dettagli del live album ''We Play Rock 'N' Roll - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07''
25/04/2023 - 19:09 (89 letture)

Painkiller
Martedì 25 Aprile 2023, 20.51.08
1
Uff, ma in bluray no?
RECENSIONI
s.v.
84
72
85
74
s.v.
87
80
70
80
77
82
80
72
92
76
80
80
63
82
98
85
s.v.
80
s.v.
ARTICOLI
31/12/2015
Articolo
MOTORHEAD
Ian Fraser Kilmister - Born to Lose, Lived to Win
02/07/2014
Live Report
MOTORHEAD + PINO SCOTTO
CITY SOUND, Ippodromo del Galoppo, Milano, 24/06/2014
27/09/2012
Articolo
LA STORIA DEI MOTORHEAD
La Recensione
18/07/2009
Live Report
MOTORHEAD + EXTREMA + MERENDINE ATOMICHE
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma, 15/07/2009
03/07/2007
Live Report
IRON MAIDEN + MOTORHEAD + MACHINE HEAD
Stadio Olimpico, Roma, 20/06/2007
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/04/2023 - 19:09
MOTORHEAD: i dettagli del live album ''We Play Rock 'N' Roll - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07''
30/11/2022 - 16:27
MOTORHEAD: disponibile l'inedita ''Bullet in your Brain'' dalla ristampa di ''Bad Magic''
24/08/2021 - 00:15
MOTORHEAD: annunciata la nuova raccolta ‘‘Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of’’
10/04/2021 - 17:45
MOTORHEAD: guarda la performance di ''Rock It'' dal nuovo ‘‘Louder than Noise… Live in Berlin’’
17/02/2021 - 11:40
MOTORHEAD: ad aprile il nuovo live album ‘‘Louder than Noise… Live in Berlin’’
22/07/2020 - 19:28
MOTORHEAD: la ristampa di ‘‘Ace of Spades’’ per il suo quarantennale uscirà ad ottobre
21/09/2019 - 10:29
MOTORHEAD: scomparso il primo chitarrista Larry Wallis
24/07/2019 - 16:15
MOTORHEAD: ecco il cofanetto dedicato all'anno 1979
11/01/2018 - 13:14
MOTORHEAD: scomparso anche 'Fast' Eddie Clarke
26/12/2017 - 14:14
MOTORHEAD: ascolta e scarica un live del 1996
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/04/2023 - 00:37
TESTAMENT: nuovo album nel 2024
26/04/2023 - 00:27
OBITUARY: il video della titletrack di ''Dying of Everything''
26/04/2023 - 00:13
ALICE COOPER: aggiornamenti sul nuovo disco in studio
26/04/2023 - 00:11
CLOAK: ‘‘The Holy Dark’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘Black Flame Eternal’’
26/04/2023 - 00:10
EMPIRE STATE BASTARD: guarda la clip di ‘‘Harvest''
25/04/2023 - 19:19
DISTURBED: disponibile il video ufficiale di ''Unstoppable''
25/04/2023 - 18:58
GIRLSCHOOL: a luglio esce il nuovo ''WTFortyfive?'', ascolta il primo singolo
25/04/2023 - 18:53
DES ROCS: firma con Sumerian Records, disponibile la nuova ''Never Ending Moment''
25/04/2023 - 18:36
DEEP PURPLE: al lavoro su un nuovo disco in studio
24/04/2023 - 13:19
THE DAMNED: online il videoclip di ''You’re Gonna Realise''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     