IRON MAIDEN: aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Nicko McBrain

Sul canale YouTube ufficiale degli Iron Maiden è recentemente comparso un video che vede protagonista Nicko McBrain, storico batterista della formazione britannica, impegnato a fornire in breve alcuni aggiornamenti sulle sue condizioni, in seguito a problemi di salute sperimentati all'inizio di questo 2023.
Come riportato nella descrizione del video stesso, McBrain ha spiegato di aver sofferto un attacco ischemico transitorio (simile a ciò che comunemente chiamiamo ictus) nel mese di gennaio 2023, che lo ha lasciato temporaneamente paralizzato dalla spalla destra in giù; queste le sue parole:
“Hello Boys and Girls,
I hope this message finds you all well!
The reason I'm writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through. In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA. It left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down, of course I was very worried that my career was over but with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered. After 10 weeks of intense therapy it was almost time to start rehearsals for our tour. I feel it's important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness. I'm not there yet but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger as the weeks go by.
Thank you all for a most wonderful and magical tour so far, you have all been so amazing.
Well that's it from me. God bless you all, stay safe and well and I look forward to seeing you all somewhere in time. :) :)
Nicko”
Nel video e nel messaggio, McBrain ha confermato di essere tornato in salute, anche se le cure e le terapie non sono ancora terminate.
Come redazione, auguriamo al leggendario batterista una pronta ripresa e guarigione.